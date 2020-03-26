Salman Khan-starrer 'Kick 2' Unlikely To Happen In The Near Future? Read To Know More

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to collaborate after six years with the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. In the recent past, during a media interaction, Sajid Nadiadwala dropped hints about writing a script for Kick 2. However, recently, according to a news organisation's reports, the film is unlikely to happen in the near future.

According to the reports by a news organisation, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that there is no script for Kick 2. The director who helmed the first part of the movie titled Kick in 2014 announced that he was writing a script for the second part. However, the director mentioned that he has been trying to crack an idea for the last two years but was unable to find one.

The media report also suggests that Sajid Nadiadwala is not planning to start a film without a proper script. Right now, reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala even does not have a story idea for Kick 2. This report also revealed that the duo may work on an entirely different project now.

Salman Khan is currently prepping up for his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the current year and the crew will be lead by Prabhudheva who is coming in for the project as the director.

In this film, Salman Khan will be seen returning as a cop named Radhe. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be collectively producing and funding the project which features Disha Patani, Salman Khan and south star Bharath in pivotal roles.

