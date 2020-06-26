Salman Khan With Kajol Or Karisma Kapoor: Which Pair Shares Better On-screen Chemistry?

Salman Khan is known to entertain his fans with some commercially successful and entertaining films since the 90s. The actor has worked with several leading ladies of Bollywood and shared lovely chemistry with all of them while doing the same. Salman is known for his movies with both actors Kajol as well as Karisma Kapoor. The megastar has been a part of some successful movies with the two actors. Take a look at their movies' box office reviews as well as the gross collection to know which pair was most loved by the audience.

Which Bollywood pair was most adored by the audience?

Salman Khan and Kajol

Salman and Kajol have impressed their fans with their effortless on-screen chemistry. The duo has been a part of some blockbuster movies as well as won the hearts of their fans at the same time. Salman and Kajol have shared the screen space in the romantic flick, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The film proved to have a golden run at the box office and garnered a whopping ₹282.5 million at the box office reportedly with the songs too becoming chartbusters. The movie also had amassed several nominations at the Filmfare awards.

Salman also shared the screen space with the Helicopter Eela actor in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Even though Salman just had a cameo appearance in the movie, his chemistry with Kajol was super endearing to witness in the film. The film was reportedly made with a budget of ₹140 million but went on to mint ₹1.07 billion at the box office, catapulting itself to become one of the biggest hits in the year 1998.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Salman and Karisma were considered to be one of the most popular pairs in the 90s. The couple shared flawless chemistry in almost all of their films which resulted in them sharing the screen space in several critically acclaimed and successful movies. The two collaborated for films like Biwi No 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Andaaz Apna Apna, Chal Mere Bhai, Nishchaiy, Jaagruti, and Jeet. Most of these movies went on to weave magic at the box office, a proof of how much the audience adored this pair

The film Judwaa was reportedly made with a budget of ₹62.5 million and minted ₹242.8 million at the box office. While their movie Biwi No 1 which also starred Sushmita Sen, was made with a budget of ₹120 million reportedly and garnered a whopping ₹498 million at the box office. Their film Andaz Apna Apna too proved to be a blockbuster and minted ₹86.5 million at the box office.

