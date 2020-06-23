Sonam Kapoor Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Is Better?

Both Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor are renowned actors in Bollywood. Both the actors have been a part of Bollywood movies, working with different stars. They have also worked with actor Salman Khan for certain projects.

Sonam Kapoor has worked with Salman Khan for movies like Saawariya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha worked with Salman Khan in the Dabbang series. Take a look at their performances to know which pair looked better on-screen:

Which pair is better?

Salman Khan - Sonakshi Sinha

Popular for his character as Chulbul Pandey, Salman starred in the film Dabbang along with actor Sonakshi. The pair also appeared in the sequel films Dabbang 2 and Dabbang 3. Salman played the role of a police officer while Sonakshi was seen as his wife in the film.

Dabbang received positive reviews from the critics and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Moreover, Sonakshi and Salman's performance in the film was also praised. Dabbang made an est gross collection of ₹230 crores worldwide, becoming a superhit film. The sequel film also made a gross collection of ₹252 crores, making it a commercial success.

Salman Khan- Sonam Kapoor

Actors Sonam and Salman were seen together in films like Saawariya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Sonam made her debut in Bollywood with Saawariya along with actors Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Saawariya received negative reviews from the critics and was also considered as a box office flop.

Salman and Sonam were later seen in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In the movie, Salman played a double role while Sonam Kapoor played the role of a royal princess in the film. The songs of the film were a super hit, and the lead actors received praises for their chemistry from the critics, but the audience seemed to have been disappointed by the pair's performance, romantically. The romantic film received mixed reviews from the audience but was considered as a commercially hit film. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo made an est. gross collection of ₹432 crores.

