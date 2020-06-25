Salman Khan's BTS Fun Video During The Shooting Of The Film 'Bodyguard': Watch

Bodyguard is a hit movie of Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan together. It was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and released on Eid, 2011. The romantic-comedy featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles with extreme interesting drama. Upon release, the film was a blockbuster at the box-office and one of the most favourite films of the audience. The film was directed by Siddique, in the year 2011. Here, we bring to you a fun BTS video from the film.

Salman Khan's BTS fun during Bodyguard, Read here

This BTS video of the blockbuster film Bodyguard shows some fun moments of Salman Khan while shooting. There was a huge crowd at the shooting place of the film and Salman Khan really enjoyed himself during the shoot. The shooting of the film initiated on 16 January 2011 in Pune, at the Symbiosis International University campus. The college shown in the movie along with the classrooms and the academic block is of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management which was set up and build in the same way for the shooting. After that, the remaining film was shot in Punjab at Patiala. So let’s have a look at some of the parts in which the video is presented.

Salman Khan’s bike collection Bodyguard

Salman Khan has a passion for riding and collecting the best bikes. He enjoys riding bikes and hence, he had a unique bike collection on the sets of Bodyguard. In the video, you can watch Salman Khan riding bikes which are very small and some are also different.

Salman Khan’s acting tips from the set of Bodyguard

As they were shooting in college, there was a huge crowd of college students on the sets. Salman Khan can be seen having immense fun with them as well as the cast of the film. Salman can even be seen giving some acting tips to one of the junior artists while showing him how to present his part perfectly and make it look good.

Salman Khan greets his fans

Salman Khan has a huge fan base and is one of the most-loved personality of Bollywood. So, while he was shooting for the film Bodyguard, there was a huge crowd of fans that gathered to watch Salman Khan. While shooting the scene where Salman Khan waits in the garden for his girlfriend to come, there was a huge audience that gathered there to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan.

Other than that, Salman Khan is also seen enjoying on the sets with Rajat Rawail, who played the role of a loving character Tsunami Singh. He is one of the funniest characters in the film, and also while shooting Salman Khan and Rajat are seen enjoying their shots. Salman Khan is also giving some acting tips as well as laughing out loud with the comic character, Tsunami Singh. Also, the other cast, Kareena Kapoor and Hazel Keech were seen excited on the sets while enjoying shooting with Salman Khan. Here is the BTS fun video of Salman Khan for you to watch.

