Salman Khan Shares 'Dabangg 3' Co-star Saiee's Short Film To Raise COVID-19 Awareness

The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people all over the globe. All the health officials and the governments of all the affected countries are asking people to stay home and stay safe. In India, Bollywood celebrities are constantly urging fans to follow the rules of the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Salman Khan shared a heart-wrenching video shot by his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar and her father, the veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

Saiee Manjrekar shared this video titled Vaastav 2 based on the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic urging people to stay home. The video features Saiee Manjrekar and her father Mahesh Manjrekar. This 5 minutes long video starts with a visual image of the earth revolving in a black background with a voice that says, "Today the world is going under an extremely difficult phase.” The video then stars Saiee who is seen grieving in front of her father’s picture with two of her sisters sitting on a couch.

The shot then goes to the past, where Mahesh Manjrekar is seen drinking on the couch while his daughters play around. He then seems to get frustrated as his drink gets over and in the same frustration he is spotted going to the bedroom to get some money. Meanwhile, his daughters notice him and one of them follows him to ask where he is going. To which, he explains he would be back in a few minutes. In the next shot of the video, all three daughters are seen stopping their father telling him about the coronavirus lockdown and asking him to stay home.

In the next shot, Mahesh Manjrekar is seen drinking again while he talks on the phone. Meanwhile, all his three daughters are seen watching TV in the same room. Then, Mahesh Manjrekar is seen coughing while Saiee Manjrekar and her sisters notice him. The shot comes back to the present where Saiee Manjrekar is seen sitting in front of her father’s picture and her sister starts coughing. The video ends with an emotional message that reads, “In these difficult times some pleasures can wait, COVID-19 is a reality, don’t open your doors to it. Stay home, stay safe”. Salman Khan shared the video with a caption, “#IndiaFightsCorona”.

