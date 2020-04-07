Salman Khan's Nephew, Ahil Is 'lovestruck' By Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil Sharma is among the most adorable kids in Bollywood. Ahil’s parents, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma along with Salman often post the star kinds pictures on social media. Recently, mother Arpita shared a video in which Ahil appears to be ‘lovestruck’ by Jacqueline Fernandez. Read to know more.

Ahil lovestruck by Jacqueline

Arpita Khan Sharma has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active there. She recently shared a small video on her story. In it, Ahil and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen eating something. Jacqueline says ‘yummy’ in a squeaky voice to Ahil and he looks awestruck. Check out the video.

Arpita Sharma is currently living with Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and others at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. Earlier, Aayush uploaded a video in which he urged fans to stay at home and use the time to do things what one cannot normally. Jacqueline Fernandez commented ‘where are you?’ on the post and Aayush replied ‘secret location’ with two laughing emojis.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez both have been requesting their fans to stay at home and take the necessary measures to fight COVID-19. Salman uploaded several videos on the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in a music video with Badshah titled Genda Phool. It received good responses and has crossed 120 million views on YouTube. Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai.

