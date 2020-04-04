Salman Khan’s 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' Has The Record For The Highest Footfall Ever

Actor Salman Khan has starred in numerous films in his glorious career spanning over 25 years. His prowess as an actor has not only landed him some great scripts, but got him several awards too. One of his most popular films, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has broken several records. Listed below are details on Salman Khan and his film, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and the unique record that it has set. Read on:

Salman Khan’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun holds the record for the highest footfall ever

One of Salman Khan's most iconic films, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun marked 7,39,62,000 footfalls. In the film, Salmaan Khan starred opposite Madhuri Dixit and marks the record for the highest footfalls in Bollywood. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun released in the year 1994. The film helmed by Rajshri Productions had an ensemble cast which included Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Monish Behl, Reema Lagoo and several other seasoned actors.

The chemistry between Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun won the hearts of not just the fans but critics too and remains a classic. Khan's fandom, even during that time, showcases how much he rules over the hearts of his audience. Hum Aapke Hain Koun directed by Sooraj Barjatya has received a rating of 7.5 on IMDb. The film is available on various platforms, including Netflix.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. Khan will next be seen in the film Radhe alongside actress Disha Patani. The film is set to release on 22 May this year. Post that, Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that is expected to release in May 2021.

