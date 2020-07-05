Salman Khan's Special Appearance In 'Tees Maar Khan'; Watch BTS Of 'Wallah Re Wallah'

Directed by Farah Khan, Tees Maar Khan starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Actor Salman Khan made a special appearance in the comedy-heist film. He was seen in the song Wallah Re Wallah along with the other two lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The song Wallah Re Wallah was one of the most viewed songs from the film. Watch the making of this song, and see how much the actors enjoyed filming it.

Behind the scenes in the making of 'Wallah Re Wallah' song

The song Wallah Re Wallah was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Raja Hasan, Shekhar Ravijani and Kamal Khan. At first, the initial song was scrapped but the makers came up with another song by the evening and Farah Khan loved it. That’s how the song Wallah Re Wallah came into being.

The team was later informed that Salman Khan would also be there in the song, which made the entire team happy and they knew that the song will be a hit one. In the BTS video, Katrina Kaif was seen rehearsing her steps for the song. She almost got bruises all over her leg, because of practising all day. The video also included some footage of the other lead dancers having a ball while shooting and enjoying themselves to the fullest.

This video ended with Farah Khan pulling the leg of actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She asked Salman Khan towards the end of the shooting how he felt working with her. To this, Salman Khan said that he enjoyed filming for the song and jokingly said that he did whatever he was asked to do, and if the audience does not like his performance, he would put the blame of choreographer Farah Khan.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are also seen pulling the leg of actor Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan asked her how it felt to be working with him after such a long time, to this the latter replied she loved working with him. Farah Khan asked Katrina Kaif who troubled her more during the shoot, to which she said that nobody troubled her and she enjoyed filming for the song.

