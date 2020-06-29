Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Recognise The Actor Standing Next To Salman Khan? See Photo

Currently, a throwback picture of Salman Khan is making rounds on the internet. In the throwback picture, Salman Khan is seen standing on the sets of his movie Salaam-e-Ishq. He is seen looking at the screen apparently a movie scene. In the frame, apart from Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor and director Nikhil Advani can also be seen standing with the Salaam-e-Ishq crew.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen wearing a semi-formal outfit with a shirt paired with denim. Arjun Kapoor looks unrecognisable in the picture. Take a look at the picture.

Salaam-e-Ishq is a romantic drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani. It featured an ensemble cast of stars including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Shannon Esra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. The movie weaves six love stories together thanks to the relationships of the people within it.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and he often gives his fans a sneak peek of his well-built physique through his films. At 54, the actor continues to maintain his physical fitness with regular workouts and the nationwide lockdown has not affected his routine. While under lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan has kept his fitness intact and his latest Instagram update is testament to that.

Kickstarting the weekend on a healthy note, the Dabangg actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the post-workout pic, the actor can be seen sitting on a bench in the gym with a cloth wrapped around his head. He captioned the post, "Just finished working out ....".

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was in the news recently for his tweet urging his fans to support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and loved ones. He tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful" (sic).

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and others. Salman will be seen next in Prabhudeva's upcoming film Radhe along with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. The actor is also scheduled to feature in Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will release next year.

