Salman Khan's 'Bharat' Was Inspired By THESE Two International Movies?

Bharat movie was released in Indian theatres on June 5, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Grover were cast in lead roles. The story of the film revolved around the time of India’s birth as an independent nation in 1947, and a family making a difficult journey to get freedom. In the movie, Salman Khan played the role of Bharat, who promises his father that he will keep his family united, no matter what happens. The film follows Bharat's journey through a span of seven decades.

This movie did very well at the box office and was a hit all over the world. The movie was a commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹325.58 crores. But do you know Bharat movie shows similarities with two popular international movies?

Also read | Sunil Grover Shares Cryptic Note On 'truth & Fact' After Backing Salman; Netizens Divided

Salman Khan's Bharat is inspired by these two International movies?

Salman Khan's 2019 Eid release, Bharat is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film titled, 'Ode To My Father’. The film 'Ode To My Father’ explores a story against the backdrop of modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. Bharat's story unfolds through the eyes of Salman Khan's character. As the film and his character span seven decades, the audience can see the lead actor Salman Khan in four exceptionally different looks.

Also read | This Day That Year: Salman Sheds Weight For 'Dabangg 3' & Other Events That Made The News

When the teaser of the film was released, there were a few similar scenes noticed between the two films. For example, in the Bharat film’s teaser, Salman Khan was seen working in the coal mine, and similarly, in the trailer of ‘Ode To My Father’, the protagonist was also noticed doing similar work.

Not only that, but there are more similarities in the teaser of the Bharat and trailer of ‘Ode To My Father’. Another scene was the one where a huge crowd of people was trying to get into the train in the film Bharat, while similar in the trailer of ‘Ode To My Father’, there is a crowd of people trying to get into the ship.

Also read | Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan's Request, Calls Him 'poster Boy Of Toxic Masculinity'

Another movie that had similarities to Bharat is the Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump which had some more similar scenes. In the teaser of Bharat, a common man's journey is reflected through major events in one owns the country. In the film, Salman Khan was seen portraying different avatars to showcase the character's journeys of life.

The four avatars were, a fearless biker performing terrifying stunts, a Navy officer, an elderly boxer, and a coal mine worker. Bharat, the film also stars, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, and Sunil Grover in the supporting roles.

Also read | Salman Khan With Rani Mukerji Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Pair Impressed The Fans?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.