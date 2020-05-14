'Tere Bina' Song Cast | Everything You Need To Know About New Salman Khan Song

Salman Khan has been creating headlines during the lockdown ever since his latest song Tere Bina featured on YouTube. The song has received a positive response from the audience. The song released on May 12, 2020. Take a look at more details about Salman Khan's Tere Bina.

Tere Bina song cast

The song features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is composed by Ajay Bhatia, who is Salman Khan's childhood friend. The lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the guitar in the song is played by Rhythmsaw. The song was shot during the lockdown and is directed by Salman Khan. He has also sung the song. Tere Bina is edited by Ritesh Soni and choreographed by Saajan Singh. The end scene of Tere Bina has been giving goosebumps to the audience. There is also a cute girl who features in Tere Bina alongside Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. She is Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter, Sienna Robinson.

Why did the song not feature in any film?

Salman Khan also revealed in his recent interview with an entertainment portal that the song was not fitting in any film; therefore, they decided to release it during the lockdown. The song is trending on number 1 on YouTube. It has received over 17 million views and 1.1 million likes on YouTube.

Where was the song Tere Bina shot?

Tere Bina was shot at Salman Khan’s farmhouse that is located in Panvel. Salman Khan also revealed that the shot for the music video was completed in four days. He stated that this song turned out to be his “cheapest production” till now. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have also previously featured in other movie songs.

More details about the song

This music video happens to be a special one for Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez as they have done all the production of the song by themselves. Salman Khan's bond with Sienna Robinson was also loved by the audience in the video. Sienna Robinson's mother, Waluscha De Sousa, also interviewed Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez later.

