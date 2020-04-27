Salman Khan Starrer 'Saajan' Was The Actor's First Release In Canada; Read More Trivia

In 1991, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit featured in a romantic-drama film titled Saajan. A heartwarming love-triangle, packed with some emotional scenes, and the correct dose of romance. Salman Khan starrer Saajan was a magnanimous success at the box-office.

From songs, dialogues, to costumes, everything related to Saajan became a rage. Some of its most popular tracks include Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, and Dekha Hai Pehli Baar. Talking about Saajan. Let's take a look exciting trivia about the Lawrence D'Souza film.

Exciting Trivia about Saajan

1. Lead actors Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt shared screen-space for the first time in Saajan.

2. The shooting of Saajan was completed in a tight schedule of only 36 days.

3. Sanjay Dutt played a specially-abled man in the film, who walked with the help of a rod. His character was inspired by a true-life character that of writer Reema Rakesh Nath. The writer met with a terrible accident and broke her leg. Several bones in her body were injured and got some stitches on the face too. Since Reema was unmarried and young, she feared the possibility of marriage. Sanjay Dutt's character Aman also faces the same insecurities in the movie.

4. Before Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan was offered to play either of the male lead in the film. But Aamir passed on the script, as he could not connect to it. But he wished the makers good luck and anticipated Saajan's success prior only.

5. Reema Lagoo who has worked with Salman Khan in various films played his onscreen mother in the romantic film. The actor died in 2017 due to cardiac arrest.

6. SP Balasubramanyam, who has been Salman Khan's voice in numerous of his songs, in Saajan too did playback for the Dabangg actor. Whereas Kumar Sanu did playback for Sanjay Dutt in the blockbuster movie.

7. Saajan is a memorable film for Salman Khan, as it is his first film to be premiered in Canada. In 1992 a year after, Saajan's theatrical release worldwide, Saajan went for a re-run at the theatres in Canada.

8. The chartbuster song Dekha Hai Pehli Baar was initially not a part Saajan's music album. The director of the movie Lawrence D'souza, felt some sort of void in the film. That's when he approached the Music director duo Nadeem-Shravan and asked them to add a foot-tapping song. This is how they came up with Dekha Hai Pehli Baar. Post-release, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar turned out to a super hit, and fueled Saajan's success.

9. Reportedly, romance bloomed between Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt during the filming of Saajan.

10. Ayesha Jhulka was roped in to play the female lead in the movie, due to her ill-health she had stepped out of the project. That's how Madhuri Dixit bagged her role in Saajan.

