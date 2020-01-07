Salman Khan Reveals Why A Film Featuring '3 Khans' Is Practically Impossible

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan have evidently dominated the Hindi film industry for over three decades. Their stardom has brought them fame and following at a global stage which has enabled them to enjoy the title of megastars.

For years, fans have anticipated the three stars coming together on the silver screen but that has never happened yet. Now, Salman Khan has shed some light as to why it is technically impossible for the three stars to feature together in a feature-length film.

Also read: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan to finally reunite for the director's next film? See details

Salman Khan on why the '3 khans' can't appear in a film together

Salman Khan was recently speaking to a news daily where he was asked whether the ambitious project can ever be made. The actor who is also a producer reportedly also has an understanding of the business of cinema. The actor shared that for him to feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, the budget of the film would need to be very high.

The actor went in further to explain the economics of a project of that scale. The actor shared that as the budget of the film will be higher, it will require a big number of screens to suffice and make healthy returns. Salman expressed that the film will require a screen count nearing to 20,000.

But currently, India has an estimated theatre count of 5000-6000 screens. Salman Khan believes that there is a need to come up with more screens to accommodate such a big film, maybe then it is a possibility.

Also read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Sunny Leone would get along like a house on fire, Here's why

In the same interview, Salman also talked about the overexposure of celebrities to the general public due to social media. Salman compared the constant attention being equivalent to being in a jail, always being captured by the paparazzi.

The actor believes that though social media is nice, there is a need to curb it down. Salman Khan also expressed that social media has taken away the exclusivity of stardom and being a celebrity.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood actors who turned producers

Also read: What's Salman Khan's favourite food? Check out what the Dabangg star binges on

Also read: 'Dabangg 3' box office collection day 15: Salman Khan's film slows down in week 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.