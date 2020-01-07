Salman Khan And Kabir Khan To Finally Reunite For The Director's Next Film? See Details

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan will reportedly be working together for a project soon. The duo has delivered a number of hits in Bollywood. The scripting of the film will allegedly start after director Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 releases.

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan collaborating again?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan have delivered a number of hits together. These hits include Ek Tha Tiger and Bajarangi Bhaijaan. According to a report by a leading daily, the duo will come together for a new project. Kabir Khan has allegedly narrated the ideas to Salman Khan and the actor is excited about the project. He is waiting for the final narration. The film will reportedly revolve around a man who travels to China in order to save a panda. The report also suggests that Kabir Khan will be working on the script only after his next film about Kapil Dev’s life releases. The leading daily report also said that there would be more clarity on the film after June.

A lot of hype around Kabir Singh’s next

Kabir Singh has been working on his next film, which is a biopic of the former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, while Deepika Padukone has been cast opposite him. Apart from the content of the film, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starring in the same film has also been creating hype amongst the audience. Ranveer Singh has been keeping the curiosity high with his posts related to the film and the cricketer. Have a look at the latest post related to the film here.

