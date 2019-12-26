Salman Khan Reveals How Trying To Impress A Girl Got Him His First Ad; Watch Video

Bollywood star Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most loved stars in India. The actor has a huge fan following and several blockbusters. He is known for his 'Dabangg' attitude and charming style. But before making it this big, the actor revealed how he first got an advertisement as he was trying to woo a girl. The ad was directed by Kailash Surendranath who reportedly not only mentored Salman but also gave him his first break. Read to know what Salman said.

Salman Khan reveals how he got his first ad

In a talk show, Salman Khan revealed that his attempts to impress a girl got him a commercial for a soft drink brand. The actor said that he was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and he saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, he dived in the water and being such an idiot, he swam the whole length underwater. So when he came out on the other side, she was not there. Next day, he got a call from Far Productions, saying that they want him to do a cold drink commercial named, Campa Cola, at that point of time. He was wondering, how did this come about?

Salman Khan added that then he went to meet Kailash with his aunt. He said okay, done on doing the commercial. He asked that who gave Kailash his number? He said that the girl that Salman was trying to impress is his girlfriend. She told Kailash that this guy swims really well. They were supposed to shoot that in the Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Salman and Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That is how he faced the camera for the first time, he stated.

Salman Khan's first advertisement is about 1:11 minutes long. It features him with a few others, on a boat and having fun with friends. Later in the ad, Salman also dives underwater and is seen swimming in the ocean. He also plays a mouth organ near the end as they all are seeing camping on a beach and having the soft drink. Now, well-built and body icon, Salman appears in a pale and young look. Check out the advertisement.

