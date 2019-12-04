Kartik Aaryan Approached For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next? Here's The Answer

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which would release on December 6, 2019. With back-to-back successful movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, the actor is riding on a high. Earlier, the news was doing rounds that Kartik will appear in a movie helmed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fresh news is now out on the topic. Read to know more.

No Kartik Aaryan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

After the rumours spread, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions issued a statement. She clarified the reports by denying the news. Singh said that this is completely untrue and the news is being spread by irresponsible media reports. Kartik is not being considered for any film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for any directorial project or otherwise for now. But the team wishes him all the very best for the new release, she stated.

Earlier News

Before the clarification, reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan would star in Gangubai Kathaiwadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. According to a media portal, he was first chosen to play the lead opposite Alia, but due to date issues, things did not work out. Although news of the team approaching the actor is denied, they might work in the future.

Upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a comedy film and said to be a remake of the 1978 comedy film with the same name. Songs of the movie are chartbusters. The film will release in theatres on December 6, 2019, clashing with Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Kartik has some interesting films as his future projects. It includes Dostana 2, co-starring Janhavi Kapoor and Lakshya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and the one with Sara Ali Khan is said to be titled as Aaj Kal. All three movies are sequels of the original hits.

