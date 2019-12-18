Salman Khan Calls Himself A Huge Rajnikanth Fan, Says, 'I Walked Into 2.0 Event'

The release of the most-anticipated Bollywood film starring Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 is around the corner. The lead cast has kickstarted the promotional events too. Recently, the team of Dabangg 3 was spotted in Chennai in a media interaction. Reportedly, Salman, in the event, claimed himself to be a 'huge fan' of Rajinikanth.

According to the reports, while talking about his previous projects, which were a Hindi remake of Tamil films, he revealed that he is a huge fan of superstar Rajinikanth. He also narrated an incident that took place during the audio launch of 2.0 held in Mumbai. Reportedly, he walked into the launch without invitation and Rajinikanth was shocked because the makers didn't invite Salman. Interestingly, the Wanted actor love for Rajinikanth is quite evident as the former also unveiled the first Hindi motion poster of Thalaiva's upcoming film titled Darbar.

In the event, Salman recalled the time when he visited a fisherman's cove during a shoot for an advertisement in the early days of his career. He also mentioned his another one-month tour to Chennai, when he was shooting for the Revathy directorial Phir Milenge. He expressed his love for the city by saying it has the best food.

Reportedly, the Sultan of Bollywood also talked about the performances of South Indian films in Bollywood giving a special mention to Bahuballi and KGF. The reports state that debutant Saiee Manjrekar gave a green signal to south filmmakers, and said she would like to work in the south films if offered to her ever. Taking over the conversation, director Prabhu Deva said that Dabangg 3 will attract the regional audiences as it is releasing in four languages. Kanada star Sudeep Kichca also expressed his gratitude towards Salman and praised him for fitness.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The Prabhu Deva directorial is shot into two time-zones. The star cast from the previous installment will reprise their characters in the film.

