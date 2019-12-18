Salman Khan Turned Scriptwriter For 'Dabangg 3' And Here's HOW He Got The Idea!

Bollywood star Salman Khan is seen promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep and director Prabhu Deva. The movie is one of the most awaited film of the year. Besides acting, Salman Khan has shown his talent in singing and writer. Salman has penned down the story of Dabangg 3. The actor opened up about the idea of the film. Read to know.

Salman Khan on how story of 'Dabangg 3' was made

In an interview with a daily, Salman Khan revealed about how he came up the idea of Dabangg 3. He said that it just happened. They were talking that they should make Dabangg 3 and was wondering what could the film will be about and then though that they should start it from the beginning and everything started falling into place. For setting the role in motion, he along with Arbaaz watched the previous two parts again and started brainstorming ideas which is when they zeroed in a script. The action sequence and the songs were added later on.

The movie is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. It will show the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will show its connection to his present life. Debutant Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The songs from the film are chartbusters and have created a good hype. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019.

