Salman Khan's Dialogues From Movies That Could Be Killer Comeback In Daily Conversation

Salman Khan is one of the highly celebrated actors in Bollywood and the actor has delivered stellar performances throughout his career. Some of his popular movies include Sultan, Dabangg 3, Bharat, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Wanted, Dabangg, Kick, Tere Naam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Apke Hai Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Judwaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ready, Partner, and many more. He is also known for his fashion sense and charitable worlds done towards society. Salman Khan has also delivered several iconic dialogues in many of his movies. With all that said now, here are some of Salman Khan's dialogues from movies that could be killer comebacks in conversations:

Salman Khan's popular dialogues from movies

''Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?"

This dialogue is from the Dabangg franchise. Although the movie may not have performed as per the audience's expectations the dialogues form the movie became widely popular. The snappy dialogues from Pandey are widely enjoyed by the audience. The movie, directed by Arbaaz Khan, features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Prakash Raj and Vinod Khanna in prominent roles.

''Ek baar maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta."

The dialogue is from the movie, Wanted and the flick features Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia in prominent roles. The movie directed by Prabhu Deva gained huge appreciation for its storyline and the dialogues. The warning that Salman Khan's character gave in the movie is highly lauded by the fans.

"Saala, main bhi pheku aur yeh bhi pheku. Circus ka retired Bandar lagta hai."

Andaz Apna Apna is full of quotable dialogues. Not only are the dialogues funny, but they are also loved for the way Salman has delivered the dialogues. Salman Khan's performance in the film is still widely remembered by his fans.

''He never bites. He only loves."

This is where Salman Khan's character introduces his pet Tuffy, the Pomeranian to Madhuri Dixit's character. The popular dialogue is taken from the movie, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, earned several awards and accolades and is one of the most iconic Hindi movies of the 90s.

