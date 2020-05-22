Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai': Making Of Salman Khan's Fight With The Wolves

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles, where Salman Khan portrays the role of RAW officer Avinash ''Tiger'' Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif portrays the role of ISI officer, Zoya Singh Rathore. The 2017 action-thriller is one of the most expensive Indian films created. With all that said now, here us what went into the making of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan fights a pack of wolves for Tiger Zinda Hai

The audience has always been curious about the scene which features Salman Khan fighting off a pack of wolves with aims to protect his son in the scenic snow-capped mountains of Austrian. Yash Raj Films released the video of the adrenaline gushing sequence from the flick, Tiger Zinda Hai. The Salman Khan vs Wolves fight is one of the highly talked and highlights of the entire movie and the scene went viral upon its release.

The scene shows how Tiger (Salman Khan) fights off the hungry wolves, with aims to protect his son without causing any harm to the animals. Ali Abbas Zafar tells the viewers of all the work that went into achieving the few minutes of footage. They had to work with earning the trust of wolves and working with the animal trainer.

Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that while they were researching about the shoot, The Revenant featuring Leonardo DiCaprio got released. The film features DiCaprio talking to a bear and that gave the director hopes about carrying out such a challenging sequence. He then spoke about getting close and forming bonds with the animals.

They got in touch with the companies based in Canada and Hungary, Bulgaria, which train animals for movies. The team went to Budapest to interact with the animals and they interacted with 36 wolves, one of which was an alpha wolf. Ali also shared the moment when they had to search for one particular expression of the wolf from 42 hours of footage.

The scene where the wolf jumps on Salman Khan is filmed in a very interesting manner. There is meat on one side and the camera is fixed on the right shoulder. So, when the wolf starts heading towards Salman Khan from the log, he is actually heading to the piece of meat.

