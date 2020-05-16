Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard': Here Are Memorable Songs From The Movie

Salman Khan is one of the highly celebrated actors in Bollywood. The superstar who is currently stuck at his Panel farmhouse amid lockdown was last seen in Dabangg 3 and will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Some of the most memorable movies of the actor include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Wanted, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Partner, Ready, Veer, Judwaa, Hum Saath-Saath Hai, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bodyguard, and many more.

Bodyguard, which got released in 2011, was helmed by Siddique and co-produced by Atul, Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit. The action-comedy-romantic-drama features Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The movie also features Aditya Pancholi, Chetan Hansraj, Raj Babbar, Hazel Keech, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Reema Debnath. The movie was a commercial success and broke many records upon its release. Apart from the storyline, the movie is also known for its songs. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable songs from the movie:

Salman Khan's Bodyguard songs

Teri Meri

Teri Meri is a song composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The song got released in the year 2011. The romantic number is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal. Along with the original video version, the song was also released in remix and reprise version. The romantic number was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song even bagged top position on The Official Asian Download Chart show and also won several other accolades.

I Love You

The song is sung by Ash King and Clinton Cerejo and the music is given by Pritam Chakraborty. The romantic-peppy number has a run time of 4:20 minutes and features Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song is ideal for people who love romantic songs. The song by Pritam gained over 29 million views on YouTube.

Bodyguard

This song received positive reviews from the audience and Salman Khan's moves in the video have now become iconic. The music to the song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the song is sung by Salman Khan and Band of Power. The song has a run time of 3:41 minutes.

