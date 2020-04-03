Salman Khan To Start Shooting For 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Sequel After Lockdown?

While the whole nation is under complete lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, superstar Salman Khan and his family have moved to their Panvel farmhouse from Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

The Bharat actor often celebrates his birthday at this farmhouse. After his move to Panvel, news has emerged that Salman Khan will now start filming his next film as soon as the lockdown will get over, and this film is not Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Read here to know more what film Salman is going to start.

Salman Khan to start shooting films as soon as lockdown gets over

It was reported that Salman Khan is spending time looking at new film opportunities and it was reported by an entertainment portal that Salman will not start shooting of Sajid Nadiadwala's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but will be seen in a different movie.

It was reported that he will start working on the sequel and the third part in the Ek Tha Tiger film franchise. Before the lockdown was announced, Salman was seen shooting for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This news has not been confirmed by the parties involved but fans are very excited to hear that Salman Khan will be back in the role of Tiger. Here is how fans are reacting to this news.

Fans react to the news of Salman Khan starting to shoot 'Ek Tha Tiger' sequel

TIGER IS BACK .. and it’s time the original creator is back too! @yrf please ensure Tiger and Zoya are under the safe wings of @kabirkhankk 😇 #Tiger3 @BeingSalmanKhan @minimathur pic.twitter.com/QZRhzziLA7 — Anita Ahluwalia (@AnitaAhluwalia) February 29, 2020

