Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Survived A Truck Accident, Reveals Salim Khan

Salman Khan recently mourned the loss of his nephew Abdullah Khan who was the only son to his parents. Abdullah Khan died on March 30, 2020. In a recent interview with an online portal, Salim Khan revealed that Abdullah Khan had been suffering from diabetes. He also stated that earlier he survived a truck accident.

Salim Khan also revealed the reason for Abdullah Khan's death. He said that he was suffering from diabetes, with time began to worsen. He also went on to say that every individual reacts to the medicines differently. The medicines did not work on Abdullah Khan and his body eventually gave up and he died of cardiac arrest.

Salim Khan also went on to share how Abdullah Khan met with a serious truck accident. He went on to reveal saying that six months ago Abdullah was travelling in a car from Indore to Mumbai. And during his journey, his car stopped mid-way and two people were changing his tires.

During that time a truck came in speed and banged the car from behind. He was then soon taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and after his treatment, he returned to Indore. And since then his health began to worsen, even the doctors said that there is a “very slim” chance for his survival. Salim Khan also said that Abdullah was a fitness freak and loved exercising. He also revealed that he was a very healthy person right before diabetes took over him.

Salman Khan also took to his Twitter handle to share the loss of his nephew. Along with the monochrome picture that was shared by the actor, he also said that he will always miss Abdullah. Check out the picture below.

Will always love you... pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020

