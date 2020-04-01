Salman Khan's Manager On Abdullah Khan's Death: 'He Died Of Heart Failure, Not COVID-19'

Amid the Coronavirus scare increasing in India minute-by-minute, it was recently reported that Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan passed away. Since the news was made public, fans have been wondering Abdullah Khan passed away due to the ongoing global threat. Recently, Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel cleared that Abdullah died of heart failure and rubbished rumours of him being infected with Coronavirus.

Salman Khan's manager's word

Clearing the unwanted speculations behind Abdullah Khan's untimely demise, Jordy Patel recently revealed that Abdullah passed away due to heart failure, which was followed by a severe lung infection and clarified that he showed no symptoms of Coronavirus. Jordy further expressed that Salman Khan is extremely upset over not being able to make it to his nephew’s funeral owing to Coronavirus shutdown. Adding to the same, Salman's manager revealed that he is currently in his Panvel farmhouse with the family and will visit the relatives once the situation calms down.

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to remember his nephew, Abdullah Khan with a throwback picture. Just like Salman Khan, Abdullah Khan was a fitness enthusiast and reportedly used to run a business in Mumbai. If the reports are to be believed, Abdullah was admitted to a prestigious hospital in Andheri, after he complained of uneasiness. Later, on Salman’s insistence, Abdullah Khan was moved closer to a hospital near the star’s Bandra home.

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, the release of these films now seems unsure, considering the spike in positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country.

