The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Salman Khan's Manager On Abdullah Khan's Death: 'He Died Of Heart Failure, Not COVID-19'

Bollywood News

Recently, Salman Khan's manager clarified and revealed that Abdullah Khan passed away due to heart failure and not Coronavirus. Read on for further details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Amid the Coronavirus scare increasing in India minute-by-minute, it was recently reported that Salman Khan's nephew, Abdullah Khan passed away. Since the news was made public, fans have been wondering Abdullah Khan passed away due to the ongoing global threat. Recently, Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel cleared that Abdullah died of heart failure and rubbished rumours of him being infected with Coronavirus. 

Also Read | Salim Khan Opens Up About Salman Khan's Donation While Revealing Their Family Principle

Salman Khan's manager's word

Clearing the unwanted speculations behind Abdullah Khan's untimely demise, Jordy Patel recently revealed that Abdullah passed away due to heart failure, which was followed by a severe lung infection and clarified that he showed no symptoms of Coronavirus. Jordy further expressed that Salman Khan is extremely upset over not being able to make it to his nephew’s funeral owing to Coronavirus shutdown. Adding to the same, Salman's manager revealed that he is currently in his Panvel farmhouse with the family and will visit the relatives once the situation calms down.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah's Death: Iulia Vantur, Other Celebs Express Grief With Posts

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to remember his nephew, Abdullah Khan with a throwback picture. Just like Salman Khan, Abdullah Khan was a fitness enthusiast and reportedly used to run a business in Mumbai. If the reports are to be believed, Abdullah was admitted to a prestigious hospital in Andheri, after he complained of uneasiness. Later, on Salman’s insistence, Abdullah Khan was moved closer to a hospital near the star’s Bandra home. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Also Read | Salim Khan Opens Up About Salman Khan's Donation While Revealing Their Family Principle

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, the release of these films now seems unsure, considering the spike in positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless & Grooves To Salman Khan's Song In True Bhaijaan Style; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE