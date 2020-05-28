Salman Khan Wants ‘younger Generation’ To Listen To 'Bhai Bhai' Song Again & Again

Salman Khan took to his social media handles and thanked fans for the humongous love for his new song, Bhai Bhai. Khan also made a request to his followers that read, "Please make the younger generation hear this song again n again, your younger siblings, your kids etc .thank u 1s again, may God be with u n protect u." Bhaijaan released his new song, Bhai Bhai on the special occasion of Eid 2020, which indeed turned out to be a blockbuster, as fans poured much love for Bhaijaan's efforts.

For the unversed, just like every year, Salman Khan's movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was going to hit the screens on Eid. But due to the unfortunate on-going pandemic, his release was brought to a halt. However, Bhai Bhai song turned out to be a true delight for Bhaijaan fans.

Thank u for the response on bhai bhai , please make the younger generation hear this song again n again , your younger siblings , your kids etc .thank u 1s again ,may God be vit u n protect u .#BhaiBhaihttps://t.co/NpmD2HsaGI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 27, 2020

Salman worked on the song till last minute

Reports have it that the track gave Salman Khan many restless nights as he stayed up all night to pen down the lyrics and even teared up several pages before he was finally pleased with the words. Salman Khan reportedly worked till the last minute until he was happy with the outcome. The song was initially slated to come out early in the morning as Eidi for Salman Khan's fans. However, reports say that the track was in its post-production stage until moments before it was unveiled online on late Eid evening.

Released on Salman Khan’s YouTube channel, the Bhai Bhai song is sung by the Sultan actor along with Ruhaan Arshad. Bhaijaan has co-written the lyrics with Danish Sabri. The track, Bhai Bhai spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

The catchy music is composed by Sajid-Wajid. As of now, Bhai Bhai song has hit 18M views online, just within two days of its release. The video is shot around his Panvel farmhouse.

