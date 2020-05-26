Salman Khan Was Working On His Eid Track 'Bhai Bhai' Till Last Minute Of Its Release

Salman Khan has recently released a new song Bhai Bhai on his YouTube channel which focuses on unity among the people of different religions. The track released on the occasion of Eid. However, it was supposed to release earlier but the work on the song was going on till last minute. Read to know more about the song Bhai Bhai.

Also Read | Salman Khan Visits Mumbai After 60 Days To Meet His Parents Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan worked on Bhai Bhai song till last minute

Released on Salman Khan’s YouTube channel, the song Bhai Bhai is sung by Salman along with Ruhaan Arshad and he has co-written the lyrics with Danish Sabri. According to a report, the track gave the Sultan star many restless nights. He stayed up all night to pen down the lyrics and even teared up several pages before he was finally pleased with the lyrics.

Released on the occasion of Eid, the song was initially slated to come out early in the morning as Eidi for Salman Khan's fans. However, it is said that the track was in its post-production stages until moments before its release on late Eid evening.

Bhai Bhai spreads the message of brotherhood and unity. The catchy music is composed by Sajid-Wajid. The track has received immense response from the viewers and has crossed four million views in less than 12 hours of its release with more than 896 thousand likes on YouTube.

In the video, Salman Khan is seen roaming around his Panvel farmhouse. He also has a mic setup as he sits in front of it. The actor even has a rap segment in the song.

Also Read | Salman Khan Launches His New Grooming Brand FRSH, Watch Video

Earlier, Salman Khan launched his YouTube channel with a motivational song Pyaar Karona. The actor mentioned that it is an anthem for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has disputed lives across the world. The Dabangg star urged his fans to spread the message of love with the song. Pyaar Karona currently has more than 10 million views.

Also Read | Pyaar Karona Fan Reactions: Salman Khan Gives 'goosebumps' With 'strong Message'

Later, Salman Khan dropped a romantic number, Tere Bina featuring actor Jacqueline Fernandez. He not only sung the song but also directed it. Like all other songs on his YouTube channel, it was shot at his Panvel farmhouse. The lyrics were written by Shabbir Ahmed and the music was composed by Ajay Bhatia. Tere Bina has swiftly passed 29 million views mark and more than 1 million likes.

Also Read | Fans Laud Salman Khan's 'great Direction'; Praise Chemistry With Jacqueline In 'Tere Bina'

Salman Khan is spending the lockdown with some of his family members and a couple of friends at his Panvel Farmhouse. The actor reportedly went to discuss some project but got stuck there as the lockdown was implemented. However, he has been helping several people from there through his Being Human Foundation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.