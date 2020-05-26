Salman Khan's New Song 'Bhai Bhai' Wins Hearts; Fans Call It 'Eid Treat'

Salman Khan gave his fans the best Eid surprise amid lockdown. After releasing two songs earlier, the actor released the third song, titled Bhai Bhai song on this special occasion. He shared, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai". As soon as the song was released online, it started garnering views and likes. The song has garnered more than 4.2 million views in just one day of its release. Fans also shared their views on the song.

Fan reactions on Salman Khan's Bhai Bhai song

#BhaiBhai song is not just a Eid treat for #SalmanKhan fans but also by this song @BeingSalmanKhan tries to convey a message of peace, humanity and unity.



Salman isn’t professional singer so we all have to appreciate his effort and his love for fans. — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) May 25, 2020

ALONE IN THE JUNGLE&OWNING LIKE BADASS KING🔥🔥🔥

DAMN that blue shirt is FREAKING FIRE🔥😎@BeingSalmanKhan looks MINDBLOWING MASS in that FULL BEARD😘👌

Lesson to youngsters: LOOK at SKs simple clothes but ROCKS by his SWAG&BODY so give DAMN on people&brand clothes💪 #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/5qtw4IIvOX — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) May 25, 2020

Salman Khan is Most Handsome Bollywood Actor Ever...There was no competition at all in his prime/young phase but He is way better than almost every Young gen Bollywood star even in his 50s..



#BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/AZQcLQBgCk — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 25, 2020

The Best thing that I love about @BeingSalmanKhan Sir❤️ is that ,He never disappoints his fans even in tough times. Love U Bhai 3000🤧 #BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/7GwwrlbiN4 — Ashish ( Salmaniac) (@Being_Ashu21) May 25, 2020

You are Trendsetter bhai. Love you bhai.

Mast gaana hai bhai. I am playing this song in bluetooth speaker and everyone loving this. Hey Bhai Josh Jagah diya, ek Alag sa Energy bhar diya bhai.. @BeingSalmanKhan#BhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/S83MPyIH25 — Kattar Salman Fan (@BadassSalmania) May 25, 2020

In an official statement, Salman Khan shared, “First of all, Eid Mubarak to everyone. Ma all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year.” He further added, “Since we couldn’t release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called Bhai Bhai song as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them.”

Salman Khan’s films have been regularly releasing on the occasion of EID and have enjoyed a near 100 percent success ratio over a period of more than a decade. Radhe was scheduled to release during Eid 2020, but due to the corona pandemic, Indian cinema theatres are seeing an indefinite shutdown. Therefore there was no Salman Khan's movie release this Eid.

Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown until recently when he moved back to his house in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Lulia Vantur and Waluscha De Souza are also there at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. During the lockdown, Salman Khan has released two new songs that were shot at his farmhouse in Panvel and were sung by him. He has launched two songs titled Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina in the recent past.

