Salman Khan To Have New Show Called 'House Of Bhaijaanz'; Here Are The Details

Salman Khan has been keeping his followers and fans entertained through social media. He had previously launched two songs which were solely shot at Arpita farms in Panvel where he has been spending time with a bunch of friends amidst the lockdown. In the most recent update, Salman Khan will be seen entertaining the audience through a new show which will be all about his friends' and his experience during this quarantine.

Salman Khan’s new show on quarantine

In the current situation, most of the channels have been getting various fan favourite shows re-telecast to fill in the empty slots. Various shows like Mahabharat and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai have made a comeback in order to keep the audience entertained. Salman Khan's new show will air on an entertainment channel which had previously aired a show called Hum Tum Aur Quarantine featuring Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh in their candid form.

According to a report by a leading daily, the show will feature the actor and his few friends in Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, called Arpita farms. An entertainment portal also reported that the show will feature everyone in the house including house helps and other workers. Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel house along with actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur. The group was in the farmhouse to relax for a weekend but was stuck there due to the lockdown imposed. The latest show will reportedly be hosted by Waluscha De Sousa and produced by SK TV and Banijay Asia.

Eid Al-Fitr has been very different for Salman Khan fans as the actor did not have any releases this time around. Salman Khan, however, decided to keep his followers happy by launching a new song titled Bhai Bhai. The lyrics of the song focus on promoting brotherhood between people who follow diverse religions. The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid while a part of the lyrics has been written by the actor himself. The song is being loved by his fans who have been circulating the music video across social media platforms. Have a look at the song video here.

