Do You Know Salman Khan Was The Assistant Director Of 'Falak The Sky'?

Salman Khan made his debut as a leading actor in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). He has reportedly worked in more than 100 films. The Dabangg actor is versatile and has dabbled in many things that include painting, singing, writing and even directing. Do you know Salman Khan was an assistant director for a film Falak (The Sky)? Read to know more about the film.

Salman Khan as an assistant director in Falak (The Sky)

Released in 1988, Falak (The Sky) is an action, crime drama film. It is directed by Shashilal K. Nair, whom Salman Khan assisted. The movie was produced by V. Sagar Bhagat and written by Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. The music for the film is composed and co-directed by Anandji Virji Shah and Kalyanji Virji Shah.

Falak (The Sky) stars Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar, Sadhana Singh, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Shekhar Kapur and others. Two partners namely, Murlidhar and Narang, betray their third partner and take over his business. Ramnath works as a watchman in this organisation. He sees illegal business taking place, and attempts to put a stop to this, only to get killed in the process, leaving behind a widow and two sons to fend for themselves.

The police classify his death as an accident, and the management refuses to pay any compensation. Years later, Ramnath’s two sons have grown up and remember the death of their dad and the humiliation suffered at the hands of the new owners. They devise a plan to avenge this but find that the owners have friends in the police force, as well as politicians, who will leave no stone unturned to protect both Narang and Murlidhar.

