Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starred in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The then couple, Salman and Aishwarya were adored by many as Sameer Rossellini and Nandini Darbar in this romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was a super hit at the box office with positive reviews.

Salman and Aishwarya’s best scenes in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Among the most famous scenes in the film, featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is this one. Sameer secretly meets Nandini and they get in a romantic banter. The two gazes at each other and Sameer says to Nandini if she kept on looking at him, she might fell in love with him. Nandini stops looking and goes away shyly.

Sameer meets Nandini on the roof and starts talking to her. He says that he can tell her future by reading her leg. The two sees a falling star and Nandini wishes and asks if he did that same. Sameer says he did not and starts talking about his parents. Sameer asks Nandini that will she be friends with him to which she agrees and the two shakes hands.

Aishwarya and Salman Khan feature in a song Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan Maaf Ho. Nandini wonders and is confused when it comes to her feelings for Sameer. The scene where Sameer stops Nandini by holding her plait is a very famous scene and is well remembered by fans even today. The song is one of the most iconic romantic track.

Nandini gets angry on Sameer as he is doing nothing and her family is looking for another guy. She shouts, cries and explains Sameer her situation. Sameer then says that he will talk to her dad and kisses her. Nandini stops him saying that it is wrong, but Sameer says that it is not and they will be together. Sameer hugs Nandini but then she runs away as she senses someone is there.

When Sameer and Nandini finally meet at the end of the movie, the audience's expectations are subverted as Nandini refuses to go with Sameer. She explains that she has understood the meaning of love with Sameer but realised the true nuances of what love is with Vanraj. Vanraj's selflessness wins her heart. Nandini has not only fallen out of love for Sameer but also fallen in love with Vanraj.

