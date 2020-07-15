Salman Khan Not To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Probe For Now: Police Sources

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on July 14, Mumbai Police launched an investigation into various emergent angles. Since then, they have been recording statements of people who were close to the actor and many others who were connected to him. It was earlier reported that actor Salman Khan may be brought in for questioning. However, the latest reports suggest that he will not be summoned.

Last week, Mumbai Police summoned Salman Khan’s previous manager Reshma Shetty for five hours. Post this, media reports suggested that the actor would also be brought in for questioning. However, the Police has denied the reports.

A petition seeking the registration of cases against Bollywood’s big names was filed earlier for allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The celebrities were accused of taking part in the industry’s nepotism and favouritism culture. However, Mukesh Kumar, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur dismissed the petition by stating that the matter was outside the jurisdiction of the particular court.

The police had questioned over 35 people as of last week. This includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, co-star Sanjana Sanghi and more. Sushant’s ex-partner Ankita Lokhande was also questioned by the police.

July 14 marked the actor’s one-month death anniversary. Many of his co-stars and friends took to their social media to pen down emotional notes for him. Director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, also shared a series of pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty also made her first statement about Sushant and penned down an emotional letter to mourn the loss of the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, aged 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hands Crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far.

Sushant's family earlier made a statement and announced that they will be setting up a foundation to honour the late actor's memory. The statement added that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his ''memories will be stored there''. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour.

