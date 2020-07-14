Salman Khan Shares Picture From Panvel Farmhouse, Offers ‘respect To All Farmers’

During his stay at his Panvel farmhouse, superstar Salman Khan is keeping himself safe and utilizing every bit of his time by doing something constructive. Recently, the actor shared a picture of himself after a grueling day at his farm. The Dabangg actor picked up his love for farming and gardening where he can be seen covered in the mud completely. While captioning the post, Salman paid his respects to the farmers for their continuous hard work.

Salman shared the picture on Instagram where he can be seen wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt, taking a breather while coated with mud all over his body. Going by some of the last posts by Salman Khan on social media, it seems that the actor has been trying his hands-on farming in his free time. The picture since uploaded by the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor has creating waves on the internet.

Read: Salman Khan & His Unit Had A Blast Shooting For 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'; Watch It's Making

Read: Salman Khan's Hairstyles In Movies That Became Hugely Popular With Fans

Scores of his fans took to the comment section to express their take on the picture. One of the users tagged him as a man with a golden heart. Another user hailed the actor for his post and wrote that Salman Khan will always be the favourite star in Bollywood. A third user praised the actor’s efforts and wrote that nothing best than this picture could be a tribute to them. Another user appreciated the actor’s thought behind the picture and blessed him to gain more success in the future.



It’s been over close to four months that Salman Khan has been at his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai and it seems he is really enjoying life away from the city. Be it his videos with his horses or his music videos, the actor’s moments from the farmhouse have been creating a buzz on social media. Sometime back, Salman stepped out on the fields near his farmhouse and was extremely delighted. Salman’s bodyguard Shera had recently shared a video where he was following his ‘Maalik (boss) and ‘Legend’ as the group stepped into the fields. The actor seemed to have found some yield that left him excited during the trip. The 55-yer-old shared a candid snap on social media, where he is seen all smiles after plucking what seemed like shoots.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra, Your Fav On-screen Pair?

Read: Salaam-e-Ishq Or Yuvvraaj: Which Anil Kapoor-Salman Khan Starrer Was Loved More By Fans?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.