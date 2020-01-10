The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Salman Khan's 2021 Eid Announcement Receives A 'sequel' Twist From Akshay Kumar

Bollywood News

Salman Khan announced his early Diwali bonanza for the audience in 2021, leaving not just fans and netizens but Akshay Kumar too extremely surprised. Here's how

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Leaving fans and netizens extremely surprised, Salman Khan announced his early Diwali bonanza for the audience. While it's common knowledge that the actor's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai is due on Eid 2020. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Khan announced his 2021 project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, excited fans welcomed the news with open arms creating ripples on the internet. 
 

Salman Khan's 2020 film announcement 

Most of the Khan-led projects such as the Dabangg franchise, Wanted, Bharat and others have been a sure blockbuster, especially the ones released on Eid. Known for always airing films on that date, the actor enjoys a huge fan base and the audience looks forward to his every year Diwali release. 

READ: Salman Khan Announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' With Eid 2021 Release Date

Apart from fans, Akshay Kumar also seems to be in 'love' with Khan's 2021 announcement. Giving a sequel suggestion, the actor who was supposed to release a 2020 project, Sooryavanshi alongside Khan's Radhe, extended congratulations to the entire cast and exclaimed saying that the next part should be named, 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Christmas'

While Akshay Kumar's film was set to release the same day as the Tubelight actor, the former and the director of the project, Rohit Shetty changed the dates keeping in mind the high fandom the star enjoys. 

READ: Salman Khan And Other Popular Anchors Of Indian Reality Shows

It was long rumoured that Salman Khan will feature in yet another Nadiadwala productions film after Kick in 2014. Though the makers of the film had announced that a sequel for Kick is on its way soon, they have now surprised fans with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as no details about the film getting greenlit was previously revealed.

READ:  Salman Khan And Other Popular Anchors Of Indian Reality Shows

READ: Salman Khan Surprises 'Dabangg 3' Co-star Kichcha Sudeep With A BMW M5, Latter Shares Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE DEMAND IN MAHA