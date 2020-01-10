Salman Khan's 2021 Eid Announcement Receives A 'sequel' Twist From Akshay Kumar

Leaving fans and netizens extremely surprised, Salman Khan announced his early Diwali bonanza for the audience. While it's common knowledge that the actor's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai is due on Eid 2020. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Khan announced his 2021 project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, excited fans welcomed the news with open arms creating ripples on the internet.



Salman Khan's 2020 film announcement

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Most of the Khan-led projects such as the Dabangg franchise, Wanted, Bharat and others have been a sure blockbuster, especially the ones released on Eid. Known for always airing films on that date, the actor enjoys a huge fan base and the audience looks forward to his every year Diwali release.

Apart from fans, Akshay Kumar also seems to be in 'love' with Khan's 2021 announcement. Giving a sequel suggestion, the actor who was supposed to release a 2020 project, Sooryavanshi alongside Khan's Radhe, extended congratulations to the entire cast and exclaimed saying that the next part should be named, 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Christmas'

Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck.



Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas😜 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

While Akshay Kumar's film was set to release the same day as the Tubelight actor, the former and the director of the project, Rohit Shetty changed the dates keeping in mind the high fandom the star enjoys.

It was long rumoured that Salman Khan will feature in yet another Nadiadwala productions film after Kick in 2014. Though the makers of the film had announced that a sequel for Kick is on its way soon, they have now surprised fans with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as no details about the film getting greenlit was previously revealed.

