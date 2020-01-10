Salman Khan Announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' With Eid 2021 Release Date

Salman Khan fans are evidently always on a lookout for which film the megastar will feature in next. Though his release for Eid 2020 was already finalized with Radhe, Salman has now gone on to book the Eid 2021 release date also. Salman Khan has announced that he will be featuring in a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on his Twitter. Check out his announcement below -

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

It was long rumoured that Salman Khan will feature in yet another Nadiadwala productions film after Kick in 2014. Though the makers of the film had announced that a sequel for Kick is on its way soon, they have now surprised the fanbase with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as no details about the film getting greenlit were previously revealed.

Director Farhad Samji who recently directed Housefull 4 has been brought on-board to helm the project. Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing the film and has also penned the film. Director Farhad Samji also took to Twitter and shared his gratitude of getting an opportunity to direct a film starring Salman Khan. It is being rumoured that film will actually be a comedy family drama film similar to director Farhad Samji's previous work.

.@BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala come together for Eid 2021 with project Titled:

KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI 💥💥💥



To be directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) January 10, 2020

Glad to be a part of this project! Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali here we come! https://t.co/JE2q8dpK5p — Farhad Samji (@farhad_samji) January 10, 2020

