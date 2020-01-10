The Debate
Salman Khan Announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' With Eid 2021 Release Date

Bollywood News

Salman Khan has taken to Twitter and announced that he will be featuring in a film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which will release on Eid 2021. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Salman Khan fans are evidently always on a lookout for which film the megastar will feature in next. Though his release for Eid 2020 was already finalized with Radhe, Salman has now gone on to book the Eid 2021 release date also. Salman Khan has announced that he will be featuring in a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on his Twitter. Check out his announcement below - 

Also read: Salman Khan's incredible new workout routine is the secret to his fitness

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Also read: Salman Khan surprises 'Dabangg 3' co-star Kichcha Sudeep with a BMW M5, latter shares pics

It was long rumoured that Salman Khan will feature in yet another Nadiadwala productions film after Kick in 2014. Though the makers of the film had announced that a sequel for Kick is on its way soon, they have now surprised the fanbase with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as no details about the film getting greenlit were previously revealed.

Director Farhad Samji who recently directed Housefull 4 has been brought on-board to helm the project. Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing the film and has also penned the film. Director Farhad Samji also took to Twitter and shared his gratitude of getting an opportunity to direct a film starring Salman Khan. It is being rumoured that film will actually be a comedy family drama film similar to director Farhad Samji's previous work.

Also read: Salman Khan reveals why a film featuring '3 Khans' is practically impossible

Also read: Salman Khan and other popular anchors of Indian reality shows

Also read: Salman Khan: The Secret Of The Actor's Fitness Over The Years

 

 

 

