Salman Khan's Special Appearances In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Bollywood celebrities often tend to visit the sets of several shows so as to promote their movies. Viewers often see Salman Khan welcoming guests on his show Bigg Boss as well as the actor going to the sets of several shows to promote his films. Here are a few instances when Salman Khan made an appearance at the popular TV show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's appearance for the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan visited the sets of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah in November 2015. The actor made an appearance along with his co-star Sonam Kapoor to promote his movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. He made an appearance by being a guest at a Diwali festival in Gokuldham society.

Salman Khan's appearance for the promotions of Tubelight

Salman Khan made an appearance at Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah in June 2017. The actor visited the sets of the show to promote his movie Tubelight. The actor clicked several pictures with the cast of the show and also had a gala time on the sets.

In this episode of the show, Popatlal tried to find Salman Khan's number and Tappu helped him. Later, the whole of Gokuldham society went to meet the actor, however, they were not allowed to take their cellphones inside. Later, the actor clicked selfies with everyone with his own phone. Salman Khan was also accompanied by Sohail Khan for the particular episode.

Salman Khan's special visit for Tappu Sena

Salman Khan had visited the popular show several times to promote his movies. The actor made a special visit to the show for the Tapu Sena in 2013. He was a part of the storyline where he came to Gokuldham society to repay the damage caused by his car during an accident with Tapu Sena.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Youtube

