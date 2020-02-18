Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Approached For Salman Khan's 'Radhe'?

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months since its inception on television, Bigg Boss 13 finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. However, the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 like Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz gill are still creating headlines with their after-party videos and pictures or their future work commitments. While Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are seen in Colors TV’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, it was recently reported that Sidharth Shukla, who took the winner’s trophy home, has been approached by many filmmakers, including Prabhu Deva for Radhe. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz Got Equal Votes? Control Room Video Irks Celebs

Sidharth approached for Radhe?

Sidharth Shukla's popularity rose ten folds post his successful stint on Bigg Boss 13, as the actor's outspoken nature and no-nonsense attitude impressed masses. It seems like Sidharth's fandom has now reached Bollywood, as reportedly directors and filmmakers are willing to approach Sidharth Shukla with scripts. As reported by a leading daily, Sidharth has been approached by Prabhu Deva for Radhe. However, no official statements have been issued by the makers. If the rumours are to be believed, the shooting of Radhe will be completed in a month.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill On Her Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla: 'He Is Family'

For the unversed, Sidharth has already made his entry into Bollywood with a small role in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer, Soorma. Shukla also played a vital role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The actor is quite famous for his TV projects, owing to his impressive acts in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak amongst others.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Dedication To Get In Shape Will Inspire Everyone

Fans trend #WeMissYouSid

#WeMissYouSid

in what projects do you want to see sid more

✓movies.

✓dramas.

✓ shows

✓web series.

Reply with tag #WeMissYouSid

(May he get best of best in his life ameen) pic.twitter.com/8LFBaEKegP — SMILEYDK (@SMILEYDK8285) February 18, 2020

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Reunites With Sidharth Shukla, SidNaaz Fans Rejoice

(Promo Image: A screengrab from YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.