Salman Khan Loves Spending Time With Horses And These Pics Are Proof

Salman Khan has been riding high on the success of Dabangg 3 as Chulbul Pandey and will next be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Tiger Shroff in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has delivered several memorable performances throughout his career in movies like Sultan, Bharat, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick, Bodyguard, Judwaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Chori Chori Chupe Chupke, and many more. Apart from that, he is also known for his fashion sense and style.

Salman Khan is an avid social media user and keeps fans entertained as well as informed about his daily activities. Scrolling through his Instagram, it is quite evident from the posts that the actor loves spending time with animals, pets, and horses. With all that said now, here are Salman Khan's posts that prove he loves horses.

Salman Khan loves horses and these pictures are proof

Salman Khan can be seen spending time with his horse at his Panvel farmhouse. He shared a post of him feeding a horse some green leaves while he can also be seen chewing on the strands of grass. In the video, the actor can be seen sporting his trademark T-shirt and jeans.

The actor captioned the post, ''Breakfast with my love..'' He even described the way the strands of grasses tastes like. He can be heard saying, ''It's dam* good''. The post attracted several of his fans.

ALSO READ | Zareen Khan Thanks Salman Khan For Giving Her Opportunity In Bollywood

In yet another post shared by Salman Khan, he can be spending time with his horse, riding it, and also kissing the horse's head. The actor can be seen enjoying the ride to the fullest. Watch the post shared below:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Reveals His Family And Friends Are The Biggest Reason For His Success

The post shared below not only proves the actor's love for horses but also proves that he can carry out physical activity effortlessly. Salman Khan can be seen running in full speed to beat his horse in the race. Check out-

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's 'cheapest Production' Single 'Tere Bina' Breaks Records With 12 Mn View

According to reports, the actor owns several horses, two horses named Bajrangi and Bhaijaan. Reportedly, the actor has taken some lessons while filming for Veer. The actor has to ride the horse during various scenes in the movie. The actor fell so in love with the horses that Salman would often be seen spending galloping while on the sets.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Loves Posting Breathtaking Photos On His Instagram Handle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.