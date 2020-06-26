Salman Khan's Camaraderie Is Better With Which Khan Brother On-screen, Sohail Or Arbaaz?

Salman Khan is a giant movie star who has shared screen space with several actors, including his family members, like younger brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. The Bharat star has featured with both his brothers in different films. But with which younger brother, the audiences loved Salman Khan more is something you can figure out based on some factual information. Take a look.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry With Katrina Kaif & Preity Zinta - Which Is Better?

Arbaaz Khan or Sohail Khan: Which Khan brother's bromance with Salman is a bigger hit with the audience

Salman Khan-Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan have done several films together. From Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, to the Dabangg movie series. However, out of all these popular Salman-Arbaaz Khan starrers, the Dabangg franchise is much loved by the audiences. If talking about their latest flick together, then both Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan featured in Dabangg 3 together. The action-comedy flick released in Dec 2019 and made a whopping ₹230.93 crores at the box-office, against its making budget of ₹105 crores.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Salman Khan Have Worked In THESE Films Together, See Full List Here

Dabangg 3 did well at the box-office and got a 3.3/10 IMDb rating, along with 67% Google users liking the Prabhu Deva's directorial film. Both Salman and Arbaaz Khan played step-brothers in the film, but their bond is stronger than real brothers in the movie. Their scenes together as Makkhi and Chulbul is the highlight of the action flick.

Also Read: Salman Khan Collaborated With His Brothers In These Films; See List

Salman Khan-Sohail Khan

Similar to Arbaaz, Sohail Khan has also done many films with his sibling Salman. The dynamic duo has featured in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, God Tussi Great Ho, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Veer, and Tubelight. The last film in which Salman shared screen space with Sohail Khan was Tubelight. Counted amongst the most-anticipated films of 2017, Tubelight failed to live up to its expectations on a larger scale.

Also Read: Salman Khan: Top Five Memorable Dialogues Of The 'Dabangg' Star

Tubelight was a great story about two brothers, made at an enormous budget of ₹100 crores. Though this Sohail-Salman starrer managed to recover its expenses and made ₹ 211.14 crores at the BO, it did not succumb to Salman Khan's fans expectations after Bajrangi Bhaijaan's magnanimous success. With 4/10 IMDb ratings and 70% google users liking the film, Kabir Khan's Tubelight is behind Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 in terms of the box-office collection. Thus as per facts, fans loved Arbaaz and Salman's screen bromance more in comparison to Sohail and Salman's.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.