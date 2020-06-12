Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry With Katrina Kaif & Preity Zinta - Which Is Better?

Salman Khan has worked with numerous popular Bollywood actors in his acting career. Popular names include Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta and the list goes on and on. However, with two female superstars, Khan has featured in a couple of movies, they are Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta.

Talking about Salman Khan's onscreen-chemistry with Katrina and Preity, we figure out with whom the audiences loved him more on the silver screen, based on some facts. Take a look at some factual information to know with whom Salman Khan looks better on screen?

Salman Khan looks better with Katrina Kaif or Preity Zinta

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

In the past couple of years, Khan has done the maximum number of his movies with Katrina Kaif. Be it action, romance, or drama. the good-looking pair have delivered some of the most memorable films together. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's onscreen Jodi is one of the most successful reel-pairs in Bollywood. But two films of the Salman-Kat which did wonders at the box-office are Ek Tha Tiger and Bharat.

In Kabir Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina's chemistry was the backbone of the romantic thriller. Ek Tha Tiger minted over Rs 320 crores at the box-office and it was made on a budget of Rs 75 crores. Tiger Zinda Hai was a magnanimous blockbuster hit at the box office. Bharat, on the other hand, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it also made Rs 320+ crores at BO. Bharat was made at a budget of Rs 100 crores and was declared a commercial success.

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta

The two Salman Khan and Preity Zinta starrers which fared well at the box-office the most are Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, out of all their movies together. Salman and Preity's chemistry in both these films were indeed impressive, and irrespective of completely opposite in terms of the story plot. Talking about Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Raj Kanwar directed this complicated love triangle. The film grossed over Rs 96+ crores at the box-office, which was made at a nominal budget of Rs 5.89 crores.

The next film which we are talking about is Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, a controversial film because of various reasons, be it the film's storyline, or Preity's ugly spat with the producer post the film. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was one of the most anticipated films of 2001. It collected Rs 35 crores at the BO, being made on Rs.8+ crores. As per stats, Salman's films with Katrina have worked way better at the BO. Hence, it is evident that Salman Khan and Katrina's screen Jodi is more appreciated by the viewers in comparison to Salman and Preity Zinta's.

