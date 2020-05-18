Salman Khan Collaborated With His Brothers In These Films; See List

Bollywood's mega movie star Salman Khan is a complete family man. The Ready actor loves to spend time with family whenever possible. In fact, the dapper actor is currently spending his quarantine period his family at their Panvel farmhouse. Talking about Salman Khan's movies, on several occasions, Salman has collaborated with his siblings.

Be it with Sohail Khan for Hello Brother or Arbaaz Khan in Dabangg series, Salman Khan has always supported his brothers by featuring in their directorial ventures, or by doing a guest appearance in their films. So let's take a look at the list of those Salman Khan's movies in which he collaborated with his brothers.

Times when Salman Khan collaborated with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998)

Sohail Khan made his debut as a director which 1998's romantic comedy Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Kajol and Salman Khan played the lead roles in the film, whereas Arbaaz Khan essayed an important character in the movie. The highlight of this Salman Khan starrer was his banter with Arbaaz Khan in the movie. Sohail Khan's work as a debut director was critically acclaimed. Songs like O O Jane Jana, Odhani, Tujhe Pyaar Hai were a rage in the 90's era.

Hello Brother (1999)

The second movie for which all the three brothers collaborate was Hello Brother. Once again Hello Brother was directed by the youngest brother Sohail Khan, whereas Salman and Arbaaz acted in the film as leads. Rani Mukerji played an important role in the comedy flick. Unfortunately, Hello Brother tanked at the box-office. However, its music was a smashing hit.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

In David Dhawan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salman Khan played the role male lead. Sohail Khan, on the other hand, essayed a funny character who tries to woo his girlfriend aka Katrina Kaif in the film. Arbaaz Khan did a special appearance in this movie during the plane sequence. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya did decent business at the box-office.

Hello (2008)

Based on a novel, Hello is a story of a few employees stuck in a call centre one night. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail were an inevitable part of the ensemble cast, whereas Salman Khan did a cameo in this Atul Agnihotri film. The director of Hello, Atul Agnihotri ,is an actor turned director. He is also Salman's sister Alvira Khan's husband.

Dabangg 3(2019)

The latest film in which the three Khan brothers featured together is Dabangg 3. Helmed by director Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, which is a cop-drama. Both Arbaaz and Salma have been associated with Dabangg since its inception, but Sohail did a cameo in the film for the first time. All three played cops in the drama film.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe opposite Disha Patani. The release date of Radhe has been pushed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier is was to scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

