Amitabh Bachchan And Salman Khan Have Worked In THESE Films Together, See Full List Here

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor par excellence. The legendary actor has featured in 228 movies in his professional career and is still counting. AB has worked with several superstars from different eras, be it, Rajesh Khanna in Anand or Salman Khan in Baghban. In fact, he has done a couple of films with every superstar, especially Salman.

Taking about superstar, Amitabh Bachchan has shared screen space with mega movie star Salman Khan in several films be it family drama or comedy. Their camaraderie on the silver-screen is unmissable. So let's take a look at the list of Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Salman Khan. We bet you had no idea about some of these films.

Times when Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space with Salman Khan

Hello Brother(1999)

The first time Amitabh Bachchan worked with Salman was in Hello Brother. The versatile actor essayed the role of God in the comedy flick directed by Sohail Khan. The story of Hello Brother revolves around a ghost of a young man who helps a friend in unveiling the mystery behind his death. Amitabh's role was more of a special appearance in the movie but an inevitable one. Even though Hello Brother tanked miserably at the box-office, fans loved its music which was a chartbuster hit.

Baghban(2003)

If you are an ardent Big B fan there's no way you have not seen Baghban. Amitabh Bachchan gave one of his career's best performance in the emotional family drama. Salman Khan played the role of AB's adopted son who treats him like God. Baghban was a magnanimous hit at the box-office, Salman's role in the movie was much-loved. Scenes between the stupendous actors are the highlight of Ravi Chopra's Baghban. A story about an old couple, separated by their kids who fail to take care of them during the old age.

Baabul(2006)

Next movie which Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan did together was Baabul back in 2006. Rani Mukerji, John Abraham and Hema Malini were also a part of this multi-starrer. Salman essayed Amitabh's darling son in the drama film, who dies in a car accident. Amitabh Bachchan then takes responsibility for his young daughter-in-law Rani and grand-child. He approaches John an old friend of Rani to marry her after his son's demise. Baabul is a beautifully crafted story backed by some marvellous performances by AB, Salman, Rani and John.

God Tussi Great Ho(2008)

In God Tussi Great Ho similar to Hello Brother, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of God/Lord Almighty. Salman Khan is a random citizen who curses God for his not fulfilling his wishes, and challenges him to transfer his powers to him. Big B, who plays God in God Tussi Great Ho, does exactly the same and for a specific tenure transfer his mighty powers. That's when Salman realises that the job of God is not a piece of cake and is, in fact, a big responsibly. Priyanka Chopra and Sohail Khan played pivotal roles in the Rumi Jaffery movie.

