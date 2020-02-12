Salman Khan's Comedy Movies On Netflix That You Should Watch

Salman Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in Bollywood. Netflix is among the most popular OTT streaming platform. The actor has several of his comedy films that are streaming on the platform and are a must-watch. Read to know about them.

Salman Khan’s comedy films on Netflix

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as lead pair. Two slackers competing for the affections of an heiress inadvertently become her protectors from an evil criminal. Released in 1994, the movie did not perform well at the box office but become a cult classic after its television premiere. It is considered as one of the best comedy films in Bollywood.

Judwaa

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa released in 1997 stars Salman Khan in a dual role as Raja and Prem Malhotra. Karisma Kapoor and Rambha played the leading ladies. Twin brothers who are separated soon after birth, meet in adulthood and join forces to defeat their common enemy, a notorious criminal. A reboot was made in 2019 named Judwaa 2.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a romantic comedy film released in 2005. It is about the relationships of a womanising doctor who gets ultimately stuck between two women: a patient with suicidal tendencies and his nurse. Salman Khan portrayed Dr. Samir Malhotra, with Sushmita Sen as Naina Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as Sonia Tyagi. The film also stars Sohail Khan, Beena Kak, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Isha Koppikar and also Arbaaz Khan, who appeared in a cameo role.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Sameer, fast at losing his temper is re-located to Goa where he falls in love with Rani. But Sameer's new roommate Sunny, has some plans of his own. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar as Sameer, Rani and Sunny, respectively. This 2004 released, was a hit at the box office with positive reviews.

No Entry

Written and Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. The movie was earned good reviews and was one of highest-grossing Hindi films in 2005. Three friends who go out with another woman, even after being married, but fear their wives and always gets stuck in difficult situations.

Ready

Set in Thailand and India, a case of mistaken identity leads to love; and a man and his family concoct a grand scheme to win over the hearts of a woman and her greedy conniving uncles. It stars Salman Khan and Asin with Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya Babbar, Sharat Saxena, Nikitin Dheer, Manoj Joshi, Manoj Pahwa among others playing supporting roles. Ready was a super hit and was the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2011.

