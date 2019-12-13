Salman Khan Has Played Prem In 15 Bollywood Films And THIS Is The List

Salman Khan has appeared in several films and has a huge fan following. With working in around 90 films, he has played many characters. But the one character name that he has played the most is Prem. There are about 15 movies in which Salman Khan was seen playing a character with the name. Read to know more.

Also Read | Salman Khan: 5 Times The Dabangg Actor Was Spotted Cycling For Fitness

Salman Khan as Prem in films

1. Maine Pyar Kiya (1998)

Salman Khan played Prem Choudhary and this was the first time with the name.

2. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

The comedy film stars Salman Khan as Prem Bhopali along with Aamir Khan as Amar Manohar.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Salman Khan portrayed the character of Prem Nath in this Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic drama film.

4. Judwaa (1997)

Salman Khan was seen in double role playing Raj and Prem Malhotra.

Also Read | Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Vs Kiccha Sudeep As Bali Singh In Dabangg 3; Watch Video

5. Deewana Mastana (1997)

Appearing in a cameo in the film, Salman Khan’s character was named Prem Kumar.

6. Biwi No.1 (1999)

The comedy-drama film stars Salman Khan as Prem Mehra.

7. Sirf Tum (1999)

Salman Khan was seen in a special appearance in the movie playing, Prem.

8. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

The iconic family drama film stars Salman Khan as Prem Chaturvedi.

Also Read | Salman Khan Says He Cannot Sleep Alone In His Bed And This Is What Kapil Sharma Has To Say

9. Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Salman Khan portrayed the role of Prem Oberoi in the film.

10. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000)

Prem Kapoor was played by Salman Khan in this romantic comedy film.

11. No Entry (2005)

The multi-starrer comedy movie has Salman Khan as Prem.

12. Partner (2007)

Salman Khan was seen as Love Guru, Prem Kulkarni in the film.

Also Read | Salman Khan Talks About Radhe's Clash With 'Laxmmi Bomb'; Says Eid Does Not Belong To Him

13. Marigold (2007)

In this romantic musical comedy, Salman Khan played the role of Prem.

14. Ready (2011)

After a gap of around 4 years, Salman Khan was seen playing, Prem Kapoor.

15. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Salman Khan made a comeback as the family guy, Prem Dilwale in this film. He also played Vijay Singh.

Also Read | Saiee Manjrekar To Have A 'Dream' Debut With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Here Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.