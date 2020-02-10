Salman Khan's Romantic Movies That Has 'Pyaar' In The Title

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi which saw him play a supporting role. The actor later appeared in several romantic movies as the lead. Among them, there are many films that had Pyar in the title. Here is a list of such movies.

Salman Khan movies that have Pyaar or Pyar title

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman Khan made his debut as a lead actor in 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya, along with Bhagyashree. He played the character Prem, which became his popular character name. After Suman's father leaves her in the care of another family while he travels abroad, she falls in love with Prem. However, in order for them to marry, Prem has to prove to Suman's father that he is not the same as his own dad.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

When Suraj, a young man, falls for Muskaan, her possessive brother takes an instant dislike towards him. However, to get his love, he must first win the hearts of her brother and uncle. Salman Khan was seen as Suraj, while Muskaan was played by Kajol. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, released in 1998, also stars Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra, and Anjala Zaveri.

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Released in 1998, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota hai is a romantic film starring Salman Khan as Sooraj Dhanrajgir, a playboy whose past catches up with him, when he wants to get married. Twinkle Khanna appeared as Komal Sinha, Sooraj’s first real love. The film is inspired by the acclaimed 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Salman Khan stars as Raj, along with Rani Mukerji as Pooja Oberoi and Preity Zinta as Jahnvi in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. It was a romantic drama film, where Raj falls in love with Jahnvi, while Pooja fells for Raj and a tricky love triangle occurs. Released in 2000, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Verma, Kamini Kaushal, Shakti Kapoor and Satish Shah, with Shah Rukh Khan and Sana Saeed in a cameo.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a romantic comedy film released in 2005. It is about the relationships of a womanising doctor who gets ultimately stuck between two women: a patient with suicidal tendencies and his nurse. Salman Khan portrayed Dr. Samir Malhotra, with Sushmita Sen as Naina Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as Sonia Tyagi. The film also stars Sohail Khan, Beena Kak, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Isha Koppikar and also Arbaaz Khan, who appeared in a cameo role.

