Salman Khan’s 'Dabangg 3' And Other Movie Releases Lined Up For This Friday

The film industry has seen some of the finest films this year. It never ceases to surprise us with numerous superhit films, and there is no doubt that the end of 2019 will be filled with blockbusters as well. The film industry all over the world has a big-ticket lineup ahead for the last month of 2019 with some much-anticipated projects. Check them out here.

Movies releasing this Friday

1. Dabangg 3

The Salman Khan starrer is one of the most anticipated films for every Bollywood fan. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is the prequel to Dabangg and is the third film of the franchise. Ever since the trailer has been dropped, fans have been eagerly awaiting to catch a view of young Chulbul Pandey.

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

One of the biggest releases that probably the whole world has been eagerly waiting for, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final part of the Skywalker saga. It is directed by JJ Abrams. The film has all the original cast members from the previous installments including Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

3. Donga

Donga is directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame. The film stars Karthi, Jyothika, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. This will be the first time that Karthi and Jyothika will be sharing screen space.

4. Garnal

Garnal is a suspense thriller directed by JJ Srinivas. The film stars JJ Srinivas and Rekhashree in lead roles. The film also has AT Ravish on board in the musical team.

5. Prathi Poovankozhi

Prathi Poovankozhi follows the story of a girl who aims to take revenge from a man who harassed her. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrews of Notebook fame. The film stars Manju Warrier, Rosshan Andrrews, and Anusree in pivotal roles.

6. Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram is the sequel to the hit film Punyalan Agarbathis. Jayasurya will be returning to the series as a Thrissurite this time. The film is being directed by Rajesh Mohanan and has Swathy Reddy play the female lead in the film.

7. Valiyaperunnal

Valiyaperunnal revolves around two people living in a harbour city. The story traces how they realise their love for each other but also make several sacrifices for the same. Starring Shane Nigam and Himika Bose, the film is being directed by Dimal Dennis.

8. My Santa

My Santa marks the first time that director Sugeeth and Dileep are coming together for a film. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Anusree, and Kalabhavan Shajon in pivotal roles. The film is being written by debutant Gemin Cyriac.

9. Sanjhbati

Sanjhbati revolves around the story of an elderly woman who feels lonely since her son is working outside of India. The film also focuses on her relationship with her caretakers in a very unique way. Soumitra Chatterjee, Dev, Paoli Dam and Lily Chakravarty play the lead roles in the film.

