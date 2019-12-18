Salman Khan Talks About Challenges Of Portraying Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey Over The Years

Salman Khan who is gearing up for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 spoke about the challenges that he has faced. Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The movie focuses on the early life of Chulbul Pandey. Salman Khan during a media interaction spoke about his character and said that for nine years he has lived the life of Chulbul Pandey and called it as a parallel existence. Salman also said that working on a popular franchise is not easy and he also said that with every new movie, the audiences' expectations go on increasing and the movie should not disappoint the audience.

Salman Khan and Chulbul Pandey

Salman also spoke about his experience portraying Chulbul Pandey and said that while playing any character on screen, he takes 25 per cent of that character back home. He also mentioned that in the past nine years with the two successful instalments of the Dabangg franchise, he has been living the character of Chulbul Pandey and he also added that he himself was excited and curious to know about the origin of Chulbul Pandey and his journey.

Salman also shared how he has learned to deal with controversies over the years. He said that nothing about his life was hidden to people. He also added that his audience and his fans are very well aware of all the challenges that he has faced and also he has dealt with them. Salman proudly said that his challenges have made him the person that he is today.

Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20 this year and the fans are already excited to see their favourite Chulbul Pandey on the screens once again. On the work front, Salman Khan is also preparing for his upcoming film Radhe. Radhe which is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. The movie will be featuring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff alongside Salman Khan. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid of 2020. Radhe was assumed to be the sequel of Wanted but Salman Khan has confirmed that it is a completely different film and has nothing to do with Wanted.

