When Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar Spoke On Making Of Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Trailer

Salman Khan's movies have always inspired and impressed the masses. Director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have worked together on Bharat and Sultan apart from Tiger Zinda Hai. Here is a throwback video if the making of the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai where director explains why this was a project that was really close to his heart.

Throwback to when Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan's movie Tiger Zinda Hai takes one on the journey of Zoya and Tiger, two secret agents who join in to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organization. Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the film Tiger Zinda Hai spoke on how the trailer of the film was made. Zafar shared a few points on how they had the idea for both the two agents to come together for a practically impossible task.

The film was shot across multiple locations: Austria, Morroco, Liwa Desert, Greece, and Abu Dhabi. The film's picturesque locations and the action sequences fit in perfectly, charming its audience. The film contained death-defying action sequences with Salman Khan fighting a pack of wolves to breaking houses in narrowed streets. The film's director Ali Abbas Zafar was seen multiple times explaining Salman how he wanted the shot to be a close up of him firing the bullets. All in all 7000 rounds of bullets were fired during the making of this popular film.

Actress Katrina Kaif too shared her opinion telling fans how the film Tiger Zinda Hai was a passion project for them all and that the film would always remain very close to their hearts. The actress back then hoped the film would do well, which it truly did. The making of the film showcased bomb blasts, cars flying, and crashing around.

The action sequences were too real to deny and Salman Khan looked deadly as ever. Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about the project being not a one-man show but a vision being executed by many as different people from different countries came together to make it all happen. Across religions, across cultures, across boundaries, humans need to come together and stand up for humanity, continued Ali Abbas Zafar. Action Director Tom Struthers too spoke about people saving and watching the archives 100 to 200 years later. Zafar also ended by talking about how the film spoke on love, peace, and humanity.

