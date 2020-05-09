Saif Ali Khan's Amazon Series 'Dilli' Struggling To Get A Title; Admits Ali Abbas Zafar

After watching Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing a police officer in a popular web-series, Sacred Games, the audience are eagerly waiting to catch him in the digital space again. His upcoming series, which is temporarily titled Dilli, will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Alia Abbas Zafar accepted that their team is struggling to get a suitable title for the Saif Ali Khan starrer upcoming web-series. Read on to know the details.

Alia Abbas Zafar struggling to get a title

Interestingly, in the interview, Ali Abbas Zafar said that they are struggling with the title and that's why Amazon has not been able to make an official announcement yet. Adding more to the conversation, he said that on various social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, people have been asking to release the show now.

Calling it a pressure, the director said that the makers don't want to rush the process. Their series was supposed to drop in the last quarter of 2020, and the team will stick to that deadline, he added. Adding further, he mentioned that if the show was ready, they would have released it now because the lockdown period is quite a good time to grab eyeballs.

Apart from Alia Abbas Zafar, Saif Ali Khan also talked about the same in a different interview. Reportedly, while talking about his upcoming series, he said that the previous title, Tandav, captured more the essence of what the show is about. He also expressed that the team has to work hard and get a better name like House of Cards.

Details of the show

The upcoming series has already completed its shoot. The series also features actors such as Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, Amayra Dastur and Sunil Grover among many others. Saif will be seen essaying a politician in Amazon's original series. Interestingly, this show is written by Gaurav Solanki, who was also the writer of the hit 2019 film Article 15. If reports are something to go by, then the series has received the green light for a second season already.

