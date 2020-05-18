Salman Khan's Memorable Collaborations With Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman Khan has worked with several directors since his debut as a lead actor in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). He has collaborated with the filmmaker, Ali Abbas Zafar in a few films. Their movies together are super-hit at the box office. Read to know about them.

Also Read | Salman Khan Had More Than One On-screen Romance In THESE Movies; See List

Salman Khan’s movies with Ali Abbas Zafar

Sultan

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar collaborated for the first time as actor-director in Sultan (2016). The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda. The movie focuses on Sultan Ali Khan (Salman Khan), a pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life.

Sultan received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. It broke several records at the box office, and was the second highest-grossing film of 2016 and is still among the top ten highest-grossing Indian films, as of May 18, 2020. The movie was produced by Yash Raj Films with a screenplay by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read | Here Are Films In Which Salman Khan Shared Screen With Akshay Kumar; See

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returned as RAW and ISI agent, respective, in 2017 released Tiger Zinda Hai. It is an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and a sequel to 2012 released, Ek Tha Tiger. The film also features Sajjad Delafrooz, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad and Neha Hinge.

In Tiger Zinda Hai, a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses are held hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organization, and a secret agent is drawn out of hiding to rescue them. The film opened with positive reviews and was a blockbuster at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman’s highest-grossing film in India, as of today. It has a chartbuster soundtrack.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

Bharat

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is a drama film. Released in 2019, the film traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the age of 8 to 70. It is said to be based on South Korean film, Ode to My Father (2014).

Bharat received mix reviews from the audiences. However, it emerged as a success at the box office and is Salman Khan’s biggest opening day release. The film is Salman and Ali’s latest collaboration on the big screen so far.

Also Read | Salman Khan Has Played Prem In 15 Bollywood Films And THIS Is The List

Ali Abbas Zafar was also the assistant director in Marigold starring Salman Khan and Ali Larter. It is a romantic musical comedy film helmed by Willard Carroll. The film was released in 2007 and it tanked at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.