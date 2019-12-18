Salman Khan's Kind Gesture Towards Spot Boys On Film Sets Wins Internet

Salman Khan recently made a sweet gesture towards the spot boys who work on the film sets. A source informed a leading media publication that quite often amidst hectic days, a series of workers who were on daily wages were not paid. But, when the same was brought to the actor's notice, he got everyone's dues cleared. The source further stated, "If Bhai sees anyone unhappy, he tries to bring a smile to their face.”

In an interview with a daily, Salman Khan revealed about how he came up the idea of Dabangg 3. He said that it just happened. They were talking that they should make Dabangg 3 and was wondering what could the film will be about and then though that they should start it from the beginning and everything started falling into place. For setting the role in motion, he along with Arbaaz watched the previous two parts again and started brainstorming ideas which is when they zeroed in a script. The action sequence and the songs were added later on.

Dabangg 3 to be released in multiple languages

This particular Dabangg film in the series will have a wider release which is going to be on 5400+ screens across the world. When talking about the Tamil film cinema the film is going to be on over 250 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. The film is being dubbed and released in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil besides the Hindi version of the film, the protagonist will be called Chulbul Pandiyan in the Tamil version. Salman reveals the reason behind the name change and says it is happening because “this State is about these kinds of movies.”

